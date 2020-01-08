X

Roots | App for Android

By Subsplash Free

By Subsplash

Access all the latest content from Roots and Pastor Jason Gaszak. Receive inspiration and encouragement anytime, anywhere.

The Roots App makes it easy to

* Watch all the latest messages from Roots and Pastor Jason Gaszak.

* Join live worship experiences.

* Discover ways to get involved at Roots.

Roots is a central, wide-reaching ministry based in Franklin County, MO founded and led by Pastor Jason Gaszak. Our worship experiences are broadcasted live from Saint Clair, MO every weekend.

Join us LIVE online, on Sundays at 10:00 AM, 6:00 PM & Mondays at 7:00 PM CDT.

For more information on Roots, please visit: www.myrootschurch.com

The Roots App was created by "Subsplash Apps Platform"

Web: www.subsplash.com

What's new in version 5.0.3

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 5.0.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
