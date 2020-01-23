Audio/Video Control and Home Automation seamlessly brought together. Control TVs, set top boxes, receivers, lights, thermostats, and more from a single integrated dashboard.

SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED: This app requires an active subscription. Free trial subscriptions are offered. Prior purchase of Simple Service is recognized by this app.

INFRARED ADAPTERS: Some old devices may not be controlled directly via Wi-Fi and require an adapter for infrared control. Check roomieremote.com/check-compatibility to determine whether any of your devices need an adapter.

A previous version of this app was titled Simple Control, this major new release returns to our original name and focus on home users.

FEATURES

The Leader in AV and Home IP Control: Directly control all popular AV and Home devices including all major televisions, Apple TV, Fire TV, DISH, Sonos, TiVo, Kodi, Plex, DirecTV, Roku automatically discovered on your network.

Control All Major Televisions: Direct integration with televisions from LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, TCL, and more including app control and guides.

HomeKit: The only app that provides control of your entire home including HomeKit accessories, seamlessly blending home control with audio/video control.

Unmatched Compatibility: Over 400,000 commands for IP, Infrared, and even Serial control automatically organized into easy to use activities.

Siri Voice Control, Siri Shortcuts support, and Amazon Alexa Voice Control

Sonos: Runs your entire Sonos system. Group/regroup speakers, setup automatic regroupings and control Sonos services.

Macros+Automation: Sequence precise control over your devices.

Receivers: Integrates with popular receivers from Denon, Yamaha, Onkyo, Marantz, and more including receiver streaming systems such as HEOS and MusicCast.

Lighting and Thermostats: Ecobee, Lutron, Honeywell, SmartThings, Philips Hue, Vera, Insteon, WeMo

TV Guides: Personalized TV listings for 34 countries. Detailed episode, season, and cast information.

DVR Guides: DVR control for DISH, TiVo, and DirecTV

Media Guides: Content guides for Kodi, Plex, Sonos, Kaleidescape, HEOS, and more

Cameras: Watch Arlo, Ring, HomeKit, RTSP, or other ONVIF cameras

Live TV: Watch Live TV with HDHomeRun

Synchronization of your home configuration across multiple iOS devices

Configuration sharing with other family members

Automation: Time or device events can execute command sequences such as turning on lights when a SmartThings motion detector trips, or shutting everything down at night.

iCloud Drive Backup/Restore

Widget for quick access to controls

Choose a subscription level based on number of devices controlled:

8 Devices Control up to 8 devices, 1 room, 1 home: $6.99/3 months

24 Devices Control up to 24 devices, 5 rooms, 1 home: $49.99/year

Unlimited Devices Control unlimited devices, rooms, and homes: $69.99/year

Unlimited Perpetual: A non-subscription option for perpetual control of unlimited devices for the life of this app: $149.99

* An always-on controller is required for some features such as Amazon Alexa Voice Control. For instance, a dedicated iPad or iPhone could be used that doubles as the remote for your Living Room. The always-on controller can also be the macOS edition of this app. Note that Siri control does not require an always-on device.