X

Ronaldo Wallpapers hd | 4K BACKGROUNDS for Android

By TOTALS Marketing & Business Solution Free

Developer's Description

By TOTALS Marketing & Business Solution

Ronaldo - CR 7

Download the high definition and ultra hd backgrounds of the best player in the world - Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo wallpapers hd apps has latest 4K wallpapers picked up from thousands of ronaldo photos and edited. We have created special edition photos for christiano ronaldo.

Download former real madrid legend and current juvestus star cristiano ronaldo wallpapers hd. Set wallpapers on your home screen, lock screen or share it on social media.

Portuguese star cristiano has one of the biggest fan base in the world. CR7 is top goal scorer of 21st century. This soccer player is at highest level and every soccer an would love to have christiano wallpapers on their fan.

Those who love soccer, will love this ronaldo wallpaper app. Cristiano ronaldo wallpaper has collection of more that +200 photos chosen from wide collection of ronaldo images.

** Features **

Download Ronaldo Wallpapers HD | 4K backgrounds app

Browse through Ronaldo backgrounds

One tap to download

One tap to set as wallpaper

one tap to share on social media

Free download of offline us

+200 ronaldo photo

Special Edited collection of images

Optimized for battery saving

All devices support

Daily new wallpapers updates

Disclaimer

This wallpaper is unofficial app and it is not affiliated with, endorsed, approved or sponsored by any entity or company. All copyrights and trademarks are owned by their respective owners. All photos in this app are collected from internet which are public domain. If you think you own copyright or if we are breaching of copyright, contact us as soon as possible with proofs on srjahir32@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping