Rome Offline Map & Guide helps you to explore Rome, Italy by providing you with full-featured maps & travel guide that work offline - without internet connection. Universal app - iPod Touch/iPhone/iPad.

FEATURES:

-FULL OFFLINE MAPS/GUIDE - no WIFI/Internet/Roaming needed

-HIGH-QUALITY ZOOMABLE MAP of Rome + suburbs

-POWERFUL SEARCH - street, point of interest, accommodation, sightseeing, etc

-SMOOTH ZOOM IN/ZOOM OUT

-THOUSANDS OF POINTS OF INTEREST

-FIND YOUR LOCATION WITH GPS + COMPASS MODE

-BOOKMARK GUIDE ARTICLES & PLACES OF INTEREST

-IMAGE GALLERY

- Included TRAVEL GUIDE (WikiVoyage) with 'Find In Page' function provides the following information for each city & district + lots of pictures:

* Get In

* Get Around Rome

* What to See in Rome

* What to Do in Rome

* What to Buy in Rome

* Where/What to Eat in Rome

* Where/What to Drink in Rome

* Where to Sleep in Rome

* Contact information

* Cope

* Stay safe in Rome

* Stay healthy in Rome

* Get out