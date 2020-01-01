Guided walking tours of Roma without needing internet access or GPS! All offline and on your phone with audio guides! Forget the maps, we guide you completely by photos in an innovative concept.

Visit Roma at your own pace without Internet connection and explore the best places of interest with our different walking itineraries, created by our passionate Tourblinkers, instagrammers, bloggers and local inhabitants, visiting:

- Panoramic Rome

- Monumental Rome

- Fastest way to the Sistine Chapel

- The best of the Vatican museums

- Rome during the times

- Art on the street

- Free Walking Tour of Rome

- Rome Sightseeing Cruise on the Tiber River

- Audience With Pope Francis

- Rome Tourist Bus

- Trastevere Food Tour

- Rome Night Tour

- Rome Catacombs Tour & Appian Way

- Pantheon Guided Tour

- Colosseum, Roman Forum & Palatine Hill Tour

- Rome Segway Tour

We give you all the important travel information to get around Roma, which streets to take during your walking tour, and ensure you have a wonderful time traveling in Roma, the city of lights.

A unique application to walk and visit Roma! Like a freetour but with your phone.

With our itineraries or offline tours and audio guides, you can enjoy the city of Roma at your own pace and experience the best that the city has to offer.

FREE TRAVEL INFORMATION AND QUALITY

Did you know that. Roma is one of the most visited cities in the world and has a very rich history! Our team at Tourblink is made up of professional tour guides and passionate locals who know what questions you may have and what you want to see during your trip to Roma. All the information in the application is concise, useful, fun and easy to understand. And free! All points of interest contain information and free audio guide with the standard voice of your phone, and with the paid itineraries you can access to the voice of our tourblinkers.

- Colosseum

- Trevi Fountain

- Spain Square

- Basilica Papale di Santa Maria Maggiore

- Roman Forum

- Mausoleum of Augustus

- Ara Pacis

- Campidoglio

- Il Vittoriano

- St. Peter's Basilica

APPLICATION WITHOUT CONNECTION AND WITHOUT GPS

No data or connection, no problem! You can visit the city of Roma and get all the practical information offline without roaming charges. Tourblink specializes in walking tours inspired by freetours available offline through images. Without maps, we guide you in the most intuitive way possible and you will not get lost.

PAID ROUTES OR ITINERARIES

We have created different tours or itineraries or routes of the city so you can explore Roma at your own pace and according to your own schedule. At low cost, so that everyone can enjoy!

Do not know exactly how to optimize your time? Where do I start? We propose hourly itineraries to enjoy the museum or the city as much as you can! You will feel like a tour, but on your own and at your own pace. The audioguides will give you the information to understand what you see.

Panoramic Rome

Walk to discover part of the most interesting monuments of the center of Rome and panoramic views of the city.

Monumental Rome

An itinerary through one of the most emblematic monuments of the center of Rome.

Fastest way to the Sistine Chapel

The fastest way to the Sistine Chapel and main artworks you will see in the road to. You are in this museums and you don't have the time for more ? You are here only for the Sistine Chapel ? Go for it.

If you have any comment, please contact us at dev@tourblink.com

The best of the Vatican museums

A selection of the most important artworks of this museum if you don't have too much time. A selection to get the main ideas and see main highlights.

If you have any comment, please contact us at dev@tourblink.com