Romantic love messages - quotes & images for Android

By Best quotes Free

Developer's Description

By Best quotes

Romantic love messages - quotes & images

Welcome to our extensive collection of love messages, sayings and couple quotes. If you are looking to send messages for your boyfriend, girlfriend, lover or crush, this collection is here to help.

Here, we handpicked the finest love messages, sayings and quotes and place them on beautiful couple photos and HD images.

This app contains an extensive collection of the best romantic love quotes and romantic messages for you to browse in our gallery and send to your partners with just a click away.

You will be able to share the best messages and love sms from our collections. Simply win over your sweetheart with these beautifully designed love quotes, sayings and status.

Whats more :

Daily updates.

HD images with selected messages.

Easily send quotes with just a click.

Try Romantic love messages - quotes & images today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 19.02

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 19.02

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
