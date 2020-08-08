Sign in to add and modify your software
In this App different type of status are given below both Hindi () & English is available
@Hindi ():
1. Romantic staus
2. Love status
3. Naughty status
4. Good morning Status
5. Good Night Status
6. Bewafa Status
7. Girlfriend Status
8. Girlfriend - Boyfriend status
9. Best wishes
10. Couple status
11. Funny status
12. Sad status
13. Attitude status
14. Dard status
@English:-
1.Breakup status
2. Angry status
3. Busy status
4. Cool status
5. Crush status
6. Style status
7. Naughty status
8. Friendship status
9. Unique status
10. Love status
11. Attitude status
This kind of status we have , if you want any other please suggest
