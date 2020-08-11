Join or Sign In

Romantic Slow Music - Offline Music & Nonstops for Android

By ALK-Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By ALK-Technologies

Offline Playlist:

Enjoy 20 good quality songs in one playlist with media controls such play/pause, play one, loop all, no repeat.

Online Hot Playlists:

Enjoy collection of hot songs in different playlists such as:-

Ultimate love songs playlist

Tack Back playlist

Reggae love songs playlist

Hits ever playlist

And many others

Song & Lyrics:

Sing along audio song as you read it's lyrics. song will keep repeating until you're satisfied with lyrics.

Nonstops/Mixtapes:

Enjoy 10 Romantic Slow Music collection in form of nonstops, you can download and listen offline.

Romantic slow music available offline include:-

Sleep angel sleep

One More Night

You're Still The One

You Sang To Me

So beautiful

Somebody's Me

Someday

Speechless

Stuck On You

If tomorrow never come

If Walls Could Talk

I Need You

love me For areason

My Heart Will Go On

Queen Of My Heart

All out of love

Back for good

Carry me

For you i will

Hero

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
