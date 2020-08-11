Sign in to add and modify your software
Offline Playlist:
Enjoy 20 good quality songs in one playlist with media controls such play/pause, play one, loop all, no repeat.
Online Hot Playlists:
Enjoy collection of hot songs in different playlists such as:-
Ultimate love songs playlist
Tack Back playlist
Reggae love songs playlist
Hits ever playlist
And many others
Song & Lyrics:
Sing along audio song as you read it's lyrics. song will keep repeating until you're satisfied with lyrics.
Nonstops/Mixtapes:
Enjoy 10 Romantic Slow Music collection in form of nonstops, you can download and listen offline.
Romantic slow music available offline include:-
Sleep angel sleep
One More Night
You're Still The One
You Sang To Me
So beautiful
Somebody's Me
Someday
Speechless
Stuck On You
If tomorrow never come
If Walls Could Talk
I Need You
love me For areason
My Heart Will Go On
Queen Of My Heart
All out of love
Back for good
Carry me
For you i will
Hero