Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Roman Numerals & Numbers for Android

By HONETi Free

Developer's Description

By HONETi

- The Roman Numerals application was built based on algorithms that adapt the questions to the child's current skills.

- The application adapts the learning intensity, focusing on the mathematical operations the child has the most difficulty with.

- A special algorithm showing the learning progress and placing emphasis on the mathematical operations that are more difficult to learn.

- The learning process is visualized using progress stars. This allows you to check both the learning progress for individual activities as well as the overall progress. The algorithm separately calculates the progress for each type of mathematical operation. Additionally, it adapts to the currently selected ranges of results and ranges of numbers used in the mathematical operations. Both settings and the learning mode can be changed in the application's options.

- The learning process is divided into numbered lessons, so that a parent can have control over the number of lessons completed by their child.

- Roman Numerals application is a modern and friendly way to learn the basics of mathematics.

- A modern learning method for children.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now