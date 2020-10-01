Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Roki: Remote control & TV Cast for Android

By AppBox Free

Developer's Description

By AppBox

You can use the remote app to control your Roku Stick Device. Just connect your phone/tablet and your Roku Device to the same internet connection to use our app.

This app is a full-featured remote control for Roku 1, Roku 2, Roku 3, Streaming Stick & Roku TV. Also supports TCL, Insignia TV, Sharp TV and HiSense TVs.

It has main features:

- Increase/decrease TV volume

- Choose program channels/apps

- Enter text easily on web browser

- Navigate on app content

- Detects Roku automatically when app is launched

- Remote control with all the basic inputs

- Conveniently launch channels from application

- Easily install new game app with Roku store

- Screen mirroring will help you stream your screen, games, video or any app to big of screen.

- Cast photos, videos, musics to Roku Devices

- IPTV list build in with

- Web Videos Caster for Roku

- Discover & Cast billions videos and songs

Supported TVs are:

- Roku Stick and TV Box, All Generations (Gen-1 to Gen-5)

- TCL Smart TVs with Roku

- Sharp TVs with Roku built-in

- Hi-sense TVs with Roku support

- Insignia TVs

- Other TVs with built-in Roku support.

How To Use

To use the app, please make sure your phone or pad are on the same Wi-Fi network as the Roku TV. You can check your WiFi connection from the Settings app. Once that is verified, launch the app. The app will search for your TV on the WiFi network and display it on the screen. You can tap to select it and it will connect. Once connected the app will show the Remote on the screen. You can now navigate using the remote. There is also an option to launch channels directly from the app. To do that, select the Channels option from the bottom tab bar. Also awesome Screen mirroring & TV Cast features make More than a smart TVa better TV

For any question/support, please contact us by send an email to appboxdesign@gmail.com

DISCLAIMER

This app is neither an official ROKU product, nor are we affiliated with the ROKU company.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.9

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.2.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now