Rodeo.io is a brand new IO game!

The goal is pretty simple. Just capture as much territory as possible! It seems simple at first since the game is very easy to handle. But beware it might be a bit harder to master.To win, you need to master skills and be careful. Your biggest weakness is your tail, If an enemy touches it, you are dead.

Try to stay ahead, Because Rodeo.ios victory will never be determined until you have all the territory. Your enemies will keep stealing your territory. They are extremely smart!

Features

Three battle modes

Endless: There is no time limit until you have all your territory or are killed by other players.

Time-limited: Who can have more territory in a limited time, who is the king.

Team: You will no longer be fighting alone. You will play against other teams with team partner. Teamwork and skill are equally important here.

Numerous theme skins

The game offers dozens of theme avatar. Each avatar has different shapes and animations. The super-funny avatar is waiting for you to collect and unlock.

World rankings

The system will rank the data of players around the world in each battle mode, and will show the leaderboard to all players. What is your level of operation? Is your thinking ability strong? Come verify it!

Join this game and beat people all around the world!

Rodeo.io is for the whole family.

Rodeo.io is free on all devices with in-app purchases.

What's new in version 1.2.0

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
