Written by BBC comedian, Steve Punt with Matthew and Elaine Sweetapple, this is clear, narrated, read-along, musical story for all ages. Hours of educational, thought provoking story, pictures and music with clear, highlighted, read along text.

Recommended for use on tablets, this is perfect for children learning to read and for all English learners.

Some of our Reviews

"This smartly-written, artistically-composed musical story has children as its target but adults as its bulls-eye. Upgrades the basic childrens storybook to the 21st century, without losing the magic." WIRED magazine

"Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy' meets 'Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds', 'Jungle Book' meets 'Jurassic Park' via Sgt. Pepper!" Audiobook Review

"Rockford's Rock Opera is an amazing mix of story, songs and sound effects." The Times

"Such an Ingenious story." The Guardian

The Story

Far away in the Sea of Tranquility is the Island of Infinity, home to the worlds lost creatures. Infinity has a secret for the world but Moog, a boy from Battersea in London, and Rockford his dog, are the only one who can deliver its message. Travelling to Infinity, Moog and Rockford are drawn into an adventure that threatens the entire human race.

At its heart, Rockfords Rock Opera is a tale about extinction and ecology. But its a hopeful story that shows that the smallest creatures, and humans, can make the biggest difference.

