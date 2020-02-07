Welcome to Lost on Infinity by ROCKFORD'S ROCK OPERA an Award Winning Musical Audio Story for all ages.

This is an amazing dramatised audio adventure a mix of story, pictures, animation, songs and sound effects.

Winner of the prestigious iPARENTING MEDIA AWARD, this is original storytelling at its best. A great musical story for kids which adults love too.The worlds most popular childrens audiobook app, and the best enhanced audio book for kids there is!

This App contains NO ADVERTISING and NO In-App PURCHASES. It is entirely CHILD SAFE.

With this App you get over an hour of a wonderful narrated adventure story with music, pictures, songs and CGI animated videos Rockfords Rock Opera (Part One) FREE!

This App is SUITABLE FOR ALL AGES (we originally RECOMMENDED it FOR 5 12 YEAR OLDS but, as youll see from our reviews, far younger children love the story and visuals).

Once youve heard Part One, Rockfords Rock Opera Parts Two, Three and Four are available from Google Play making up the whole two and half hour story. To find out more, visit our website: www.rockfordsrockopera.com and join us on FaceBook.

Whats the Story About?

Far away in the Sea of Tranquillity is the Island of Infinity, home to the last one of every extinct species. Here, beneath a mystical swirling sky, live the worlds lost creatures. The creatures have a secret, but a boy called Moog and a dog called Rockford are the one ones who can deliver their message and save the world.

An Educational Ecological Musical!

Rockfords Rock Opera is story about extinction backed by credible environmental organisations, but its also a tale of hope and happiness.

Created by Elaine and Matthew Sweetapple and written by BBC comedian, Steve Punt, Rockford's Rock Opera is supported by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) who wrote;

Rockford's Rock Opera is a thought provoking and heart warming story that not only provides wonderful, musical entertainment for all ages, but also highlights environmental issues in an engaging way.

Rockford's Rock Opera is also recommended in education, in schools, by teachers for those learning English (including English as a foreign language students) and music, green issues and for children learning about nature, ecology and extinction.

Whats Next?

The story continues, Rockfords Rock Opera Parts 2, 3 and 4 are available now from Google Play(making up the whole story).

www.RockfordsRockOpera.com