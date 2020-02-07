Here's the final installment of Rockford's Rock Opera! Yes, PART FOUR of our famous children's audio book app is ready to enjoy!

In case you didn't know, Rockford's Rock Opera PART ONE is available FREE in the App Store, with PARTS TWO and THREE also available.

If you've reached this far in our story (thanks for listening!), you'll know the score regarding this App please download via wifi as it's quite a big file.

And, if you've enjoyed our story and want more, please give us a rating in the App Store (a BIG thank you to those of you who have) and say 'hello' on facebook.

You can visit our website too of course: www.RockfordsRockOpera.com

We have new audio stories including The Spooo Who Grew in the App Store and new Rockford's Rock Opera stories underway so we hope we'll see you again soon.

For now, all the best and thanks listening :-)

Matthew, Elaine and Steve