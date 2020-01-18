X

Rocket.Chat Experimental for Android

By Rocket.Chat Free

Developer's Description

By Rocket.Chat

This is an experimental version of the mobile apps built in React Native.

Rocket.Chat is a free and open source team chat collaboration platform that allows users to communicate securely in real-time across devices on web, desktop or mobile and to customize their interface with a range of plugins, themes and integrations with other key software.

By opting for Rocket.Chat, users also benefit from free audio and video conferencing, guest access, screen and file sharing, LiveChat, LDAP Group Sync, two-factor authentication (2FA), E2E encryption, SSO, dozens of OAuth providers and unlimited users, guests, channels, messages, searches and files. Users can set up Rocket.Chat on cloud or by hosting their own servers on-premises.

With more than 700 developer-contributors and over 17k stars on Github, Rocket.Chat has the largest and most active community of chat developers in the open source communication sector.

When you choose Rocket.Chat, you join a passionate community who help to grow the platform with us!

KEY FEATURES:

* Free Open Source Software

* Hassle free MIT license

* BYOS (bring your own server)

* Multiple Rooms

* Direct Messages

* Private Groups

* Public Channels

* Desktop and Mobile Notifications

* Edit and Delete Sent Messages

* Mentions

* Avatars

* Markdown

* Emojis

* Sort conversations alphabetically or group by activity, unread or favourites

* Transcripts / History

* File Upload / Sharing

* I18n - [Internationalization with Lingohub]

* Hubot Friendly - [Hubot Integration Project]

* Media Embeds

* Link Previews

* LDAP Authentication

* REST-full APIs

* Remote Locations Video Monitoring

* Native Cross-Platform Desktop Application

NEWS:

Featured on: Hacker News, Wired, Product Hunt, JavaScript Weekly, WWWhatsNew, ClasesDePeriodismo

GET IT NOW:

* Learn more and install: https://rocket.chat

* ONE-CLICK-DEPLOYMENT See instructions on our GitHub repository: https://github.com/RocketChat

