X

Rocket Car Soccer : Cars |rocket| |league| Game for Android

By Dropit Free

Developer's Description

By Dropit

rocket car soccer is a car football game where its meets drive |rocket league| in a supersonic rocket cars acrobatic, Choose a variety of car soccer league vehicles equipped with huge rocket boosters to score amazing goals and win the demolition derby.

Enjoy a futuristic soccer league car football game Sports Action game, drive rocket cars and get equiped with booster rigged rocket car soccer that can be crashed into soccer ball for incredible goals or epic saves, highly car soccer league detailed arenas, simulate |rocket league| game.

|rocket league| Game, and Best rocket car soccer Game, combines soccer ball with drive rocket in an unbelievable supersonic rocket cars acrobatic rocket cars and knockout Cars league! get into this demolition derby car football game arena drive rocket cars go faster and score epic goals.

Awesome features include:

|rocket league| three mode rocket car soccer, fast drive rocket and knockout rocket cars.

car soccer league cars customizations and combinations.

|rocket league| game stat tracking, knockout, leaderboards, and more

Amazing demolition derby rocket car soccer realistic graphic.

head-to-head battle, rocket demolish reckless, car wars 2018 and more

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on Android.
Android
8 Ball Pool

Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

Free
Lead your football team to glory.
Android
Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Free
Feel the excitement of every pass, shot, and tackle with new touch controls.
Android
FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Free
8 Ball Pocket is the classic Billiards game, where you put the solids or stripes ball in the hole.
Android
Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping