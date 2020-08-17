Join or Sign In

Rocket 95.1 for iOS

By Rocket City Broadcasting Free

Developer's Description

By Rocket City Broadcasting

Get the Rocket in your pocket with Your Rock Station's mobile app! Rocket 95.1 is Huntsville's Rock Station with Jimbo and Casio in the Morning, Marsha Middays and Shea Fox rockin' your afternoon.

Never be without your favorite radio station. Rocket 95.1 is proud to present our OFFICIAL FREE radio app.

Listen to us at work, home or on the road. Install our app and get instant access to our unique content, features and more!

- View current playing show, latest podcast episodes, up to date station social media feeds and local news on a single screen

- Access all your favorite podcast shows on-demand. Listen live or download and listen when offline

- Get notifications and access to station promotions and contests

- View stations YouTube channel without searching or leaving the app (when available)

- Use the alarm clock to wake up to Rocket 95.1. Record a personal reminder to play before waking to the station.

- Fall asleep while listening to your favorite station

- Access station's weekly show schedules so you dont miss a thing

- Real-time weather for where you are

- Share the app via Facebook, Twitter, and e-mail

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.12.0

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 6.12.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
