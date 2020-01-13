Robots Battle Arena is a breathtaking action game that provides you with a unique chance to steer an invincible super mech! Join epic PvP battles against steel rivals from all over the world!

Choose one from 10 incredible war machines, upgrade it with dozens of parts, play with your other players worldwide and dominate the arena! Everyone has its own battle strategy! Try different ones, win the battle, and become a war hero! Download Now!

GLOBAL WAR CAMPAIGN!

Imagine the world of tragedies and havoc left by global conflict. Endless arms races have made a contribution to a major jump in military technology gigantic mechs have been used in the battlefields with success. Everyone in the world is moving quickly to integrate armed war machines into their ground force. The player has the opportunity to stand at the helms of one of 10 powerful battle robots that threaten the enemies.

EPIC PVP MULTIPLAYER ROBOTS BATTLES!

Hey Commander, are you ready? Play each mission, battle with tanks while sharing your tactical thought process! Besides of expanded single-player mode, you can join the battle by fighting with other players online! Choose the best mech, use your deadly weapons and smash your rivals in PvP multiplayer battles online! Join millions of players worldwide and prove your skills in this new shooter game with robots.

10 IRON WARRIORS TO CHOOSE FROM!

As a total commander, you are responsible for steering one of this large armed, walking war machine! Choose the best mech, upgrade it using a variety of robot weapon combinations to fit your game style! Every robot is fully upgradeable with 40 levels to reach. Every stage requires additional parts which you can find through the gameplay.

POWERFUL WEAPONS AND GUNS!

Every mech has its unique shooting style. There are a huge variety of deadly guns and weapons your robot can be armed with: sniper rifle, shotgun, rifle, minigun. Each gun has a different range, damage, overload time, and which have a definite impact on your shooting performance. Choose your robots and equip them according to your own playstyle. Shoot your way in classic, adrenaline-filled gameplay and fight against powerful tanks!

A POST-APOCALYPTIC WORLD

Do you love survival games? Robots Battle Arena is a new action-packed and fun multiplayer game where players compete with each other in the post-apocalyptic world destroyed by the global conflict. Explore the city full of traps, mines, bombs, and tanks. Make sure your armory is ready for steel warfare!

Download this new fast-paced PVP multiplayer shooter game with mech and tanks!

