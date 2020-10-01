Join or Sign In

Robocalls 2.0 Plus + for Android

LazyMobile

Developer's Description

LazyMobile

RoboCalls has released it beta version. More features coming in future updates.

By coupling the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, Robocalls 2.0 will use its unique AI algorithm to scan through its user established and blockchain secured spam call ID database, to predict unwanted calls based on inbound dialing patterns. The structure relies on the Ethereum blockchain to validate, notify, and block this activity. Leveraging this powerful technology, our algorithm will create the biggest predicted black list database of unwanted and scam numbers in the blockchain.

Over 147 million mobile happen in United States per day. It is estimated that among this huge number of calls, 82 million are spam calls. This number is expected to reach 100 million by the end of 2019.

Several solutions have been designed to curb this menace in the communications industry but have been ineffective or failed entirely, either due to legal problems, hackability and caller ID spoofing, especially when it comes to previously proposed solutions such as Whitelisting/Blacklisting, Captcha and Crowdsourcing. An advanced method proposed to resolve this endemic challenge is to use intelligent real-time analysis techniques coupled with trusted big data to detect and apprehend these spam calls despite their complex change of identities.

Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.7

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.5.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

