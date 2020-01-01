- vidappofficial205@gmail.com

Important Notice:

1. To run this application you need working 3g, 4g, wifi connection.

2. You can enjoy all music videos at low internet speed.

3. This application is not an official application. We have just accumulate some best collection from public domain and sort a list for users.

4. All the vidoes, logos, tredmark and copyright are reserved by the respective videos owners and publishers.

5. We do not claim any ownership of any single videos of this application.

6. We have read through google cloud platfrom api and this application developed by following those rules strickly.

7. You can not download any videos from this application and also this application will not support background play.

8. Any single ads used on original videos didn't block.

9. This is not an Affiliate application.

10. We will help your videos to engage more views from our application by sorting them into our application.

11. Users can also be able to subscribe to the respective videos owners channel.

12. If you don't want that we use your videos then you can email us at vidappofficial205@gmail.com. We will remove your videos within 48 hours.