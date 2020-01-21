Roberto's Rewards Club

Join our rewards club, its fun, easy, Free and available now. We have a great program that gives you more points the more you spend with us. Join today and receive $5.00 off your next visit. Program Benefits Earn points with every purchase Redeem rewards for discounts Receive up to date rewards and points Specials & Offers Events Mobile ordering Directions

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Membership has its Rewards

How your membership program works:

Simply identify yourself at our location during a visit and your server will associate your account with your guest check and you will start earning points toward future savings.

To redeem a reward you must have at least 100 points. For each 100 points you will earn a credit of $10.00 that can be applied to your guest check. Only one reward redemption can be made per visit. Reward redemptions come in the following amounts:

$10.00 off for 100 points

$20.00 off for 200 points

$30.00 off for 300 points

Our program may from time to time have certain other benefits and or restrictions that apply.

Program tiers:

Our rewards program has 4 tiers. We calculate the number of points you earn over the calendar year. If during that period you earn enough points to exceed that tiers maximum you will be automatically promoted to the next level.

Our program has the following tiers:

Tier 1 (Bronze)

Earn ratio: $1.00 per 1 point

Starting level: 0 points

Ending level: 500 points

Tier 2 (Silver)

Earn ratio: $1.0 per 1.1 point

Starting level: 501 points

Ending level: 1,000 points

Tier 3 (Gold)

Earn ratio: $1.0 per 1.2 point

Starting level: 1,001 points

Ending level: 1,500 points

Top Tier (Platinum)

Earn ratio: $1.0 per 1.25 point

Starting level: 1,501 points

Ending level: unlimited

Join Our Birthday and Anniversary Program

If you provide us your birthday and or anniversary date during registration you will receive an offer to make your special day even more memorable when you spend it with us! You may be required to present a form of identification such as a drivers license to validate your identity.

Offers and Discounts

From time to time we may provide special discounts and or offers to certain members who qualify for these benefits. Offers are not transferrable and cannot be combined with rewards or gift card redemptions. Offers have a limited time in which they can be redeemed. Please check the offer for details and restrictions. If not specified otherwise all offers expire within 30 days of issuance.

PROGRAM RULES

You must be 18 years or older to join and no purchase is necessary.

Your membership can be used to earn points and special offers.

Points are not awarded on redeemed gift certificates, tax, gratuities or alcoholic beverages and will be issued on qualified purchases only on day of purchase.

We reserve the right to change or discontinue this program at any time without notice.

Employees are not eligible for our program.

If a member fails to earn at least 50 points during any 12-month period they may be considered to be inactive and their points may be deemed to be invalid or suspended.

Loyalty points cannot be used to purchase gift cards.