Robert's Apothecary is an easy-to-use app that allows pharmacy customers to manage their entire familys prescriptions, order refills, set medication reminders, and find pharmacy location information.

Creating an account is easy. Just enter your last name and date of birth, along with any existing prescription number. Then, simply add all of your family members to your account for quick and easy access to all of their prescriptions.

Robert's Apothecary is a free app for iPhone and iPod Touch users. There is no charge to download or use the app.