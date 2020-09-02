Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

RobIox Baldi's Basics Field Trip classic for Android

By Game Store Adventure Free

Developer's Description

By Game Store Adventure

Welcome to RobIox Baldi's Basics Field Trip classic game Education & Learning in School park is a quick indie horror game, fully 3D interactive, fun-time educational game that teaches a slew of subjects

Baldi's Basics roblox's Field Trip classic for Education the difficulties and Learning are great and lovely and the most

This is now the best Features!

Inspired by creepy/bad edutainment games from the 90s, Baldi's Basics roblox's Field Trip classic is a meta horror game that's really weird, with no real educational value to be found. The goal of the Baldi's Basics robIox Field Trip classic game is to collect seven notebooks, and then escape the school, but that's easier said than done! You'll need to learn all the ins-and-outs of the game to come up with a winning strategy and avoid being caught by Baldi. Learning how to use Baldi's friends to your advantage, wisely managing the items found throughout the school, and memorizing the layout of Baldi's school are all keys to success.

-_-_-_-_Notice-_-_-_-_

This is an official port of the original game with touch screen controls and controller support! Check out the options menu to adjust these features to your liking!

This is an unofficial application for roblox. This application is not affiliated in any way with roblox game.

The Roblox Baldi's Basics roblox's Field Trip classic assets are all property of rolbox or their respectfull owner.

This game is created by a fan of Baldi's Basics obby.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now