5* reviews, thousands of downloads and the #1 Kids app in 20 countries - Roald Dahls Twit or Miss is disgustingly FUN! Flick Mr Twits food away from Mrs Twit to score points and discover trick shots.

Every time Mr Twit eats, foulsome food flies towards Mrs Twit who is trying to sleep. Score by stopping the mouldy morsels hitting her. But watch out because if she wakes up she'll whack Mr Twit with her stick and then it's GAME OVER!

Psssst here are a few tips to become a top TWIT!

- Unlimited levels with wiggly worms & food bombs to get your top score

- Discover trick twit shots for bonus points

- Fun for children aged 6-11 (and big twits too)

- No in-app purchases so you can have as much messy fun as Mrs Twit allows!

- Created with Aardman Animations, the digital wizards behind Shaun the Sheep.

- No third-party advertising

The release of Roald Dahls Twit or Miss is the very first time any of Roald Dahls characters have been given the opportunity to spread their unique brand of mischief from the bookstore to the App Store. Watch out for more!

Who is Roald Dahl?

Sitting in a hut at the bottom of his garden, surrounded by odd bits and pieces such as a suitcase (used as a footrest), his own hipbone (which hed had replaced) and a heavy ball of metal foil (made from years worth of chocolate wrappers), Roald Dahl wrote some of the worlds best-loved stories including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Twits, The Witches, The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, James and the Giant Peach and lots more.

If you experience any technical issues please dont hesitate to email us at apps@penguinrandomhouse.co.uk