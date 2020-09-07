The Rizzoni's App allows customers to order food ahead of time, join our loyalty program, and much more!

Rizzonis authentic Italian Restaurant. We sought out recipes from families and chefs in Italy and in doing so found inspiration from two particular families who provided us with generations of secret recipes and culinary techniques.

Along the Southern Coast in Naples the Rizzo family gave us direction on several of the Classics like lasagna, spaghetti Bolognese, and many of the seafood items they serve their families today. Bold flavors, fresh herbs, and seafood right off the docks are all staples in the Rizzo home.

In the hills of Northern Italy the Pisoni Family revealed their love for the finest meats and poultry available. The ribeye cuts, veal, and tender filet mignon were the most exquisite wed ever seen. The Pisoni family shared their mastery of cooking with whole cream, hand churned butter, sauting with fine white wines, and reducing the big reds and ports until they created the smoothest, silkiest sauces wed ever tasted. Many of our thanks and gratitude is owed to the Rizzo and Pisoni families.

In honor of their Italian heritage and in appreciation for them allowing us into their lives, were so very proud to bring you Rizzonis Ristorante Italiano.

We hope you share in our excitement in bringing these age old protected recipes to life. We look forward to delivering a unique and authentic Italian experience to every guest, every time.

Welcome to our home. Welcome to Rizzonis!