The official mobile app for Rizzo's Pizza Astoria is now here! Ordering from Rizzo's Pizza Astoria is as easy as eating a Pizza! With this app you can track your loyalty points, view your coupons and order your favorite food online.

Features:

Easily find the nearest location and get directions.

Track your loyalty points.

Directly call a store from the app, especially when you're starving!

Place orders online.

Guest Checkout allows you to order without signing in.

Orders are automatically saved to your account for easy reordering.

Find coupons available to use at your selected store.

Follow us on social media.

Tell us your experience about the app by clicking here: http://www.rizzosfinepizza.com/