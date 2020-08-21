Join or Sign In

Rizzo's Pizza Astoria for iOS

By FoodTec Free

Developer's Description

By FoodTec

The official mobile app for Rizzo's Pizza Astoria is now here! Ordering from Rizzo's Pizza Astoria is as easy as eating a Pizza! With this app you can track your loyalty points, view your coupons and order your favorite food online.

Features:

Easily find the nearest location and get directions.

Track your loyalty points.

Directly call a store from the app, especially when you're starving!

Place orders online.

Guest Checkout allows you to order without signing in.

Orders are automatically saved to your account for easy reordering.

Find coupons available to use at your selected store.

Follow us on social media.

Tell us your experience about the app by clicking here: http://www.rizzosfinepizza.com/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.84

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.1.84

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
