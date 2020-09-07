The Riverview Community Church app will help you stay connected to Riverview from wherever you are. Listen or watch Sunday's message or previous weeks, stay up to date with what is happening at Riverview by enabling push notifications, check out events that are happening at Riverview, and sign up for a Community Group or to volunteer. You can also use the Riverview app on Sunday mornings to follow along with the talk, to fill out your connect card or to give.