River Levels & Flows for iOS

By William Ellis Free

Developer's Description

By William Ellis

Main Features Include:

+ USGS / AHPS River Levels & Flows

+ Gauge Flood Status Push Notifications

+ Weather Prediction Center Charts

+ NWS Watches, Warnings, and Advisories

Interactive USGS / AHPS Gauge Map

The USGS maintains a national network of stream gauges that provide hydrological observations. In addition, AHPS collects real-time water level information from other federal, state, and local stream gauge networks.

USGS / AHPS Hydrological Data Includes:

+ Water Level & Flow Observations

+ Gauge Levels, Flows & Volume Forecast

+ Gauge History & Statistics

+ Flood Status Push Notifications

Weather Prediction Center Charts

+ Significant River Flood Outlook

+ Quantitative Precipitation Forecasts

+ Excessive Rainfall Outlook

+ U.S Hazards Outlook

+ Risk of Heavy Precipitation

NWS Watches, Warnings & Advisories

Interactive map displaying National Weather Service Watches, Warnings and Advisories for the U.S. View detailed hazard information by simply tapping on the map.

Enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

