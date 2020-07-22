Sign in to add and modify your software
Main Features Include:
+ USGS / AHPS River Levels & Flows
+ Gauge Flood Status Push Notifications
+ Weather Prediction Center Charts
+ NWS Watches, Warnings, and Advisories
Interactive USGS / AHPS Gauge Map
The USGS maintains a national network of stream gauges that provide hydrological observations. In addition, AHPS collects real-time water level information from other federal, state, and local stream gauge networks.
USGS / AHPS Hydrological Data Includes:
+ Water Level & Flow Observations
+ Gauge Levels, Flows & Volume Forecast
+ Gauge History & Statistics
Weather Prediction Center Charts
+ Significant River Flood Outlook
+ Quantitative Precipitation Forecasts
+ Excessive Rainfall Outlook
+ U.S Hazards Outlook
+ Risk of Heavy Precipitation
NWS Watches, Warnings & Advisories
Interactive map displaying National Weather Service Watches, Warnings and Advisories for the U.S. View detailed hazard information by simply tapping on the map.
Enjoy!