HASHTAG GENERATOR FOR PHOTOS
Great for Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube video cover photos, Twitter image attachments
and more! Select a photo from your phone to get hashtags based on the content of the image. Choose and copy the best ones to the photo caption or as a comment in the Instagram app.
HASHTAG GENERATOR FOR TEXT
Great for Instagram captions, Tweets, LinkedIn updates, Facebook updates and all social networks with hashtags! Paste or share a text of your post to RiteTag app to get hashtag suggestions based on its content. Instantly drill down to the best ones to copy/paste.
HASHTAG COLORS
Every hashtag on any screen is colorized to indicate if it's worth using:
RAINBOW = use this hashtag in Instagram only
GREEN = use this hashtag to get seen now in Twitter and beyond
BLUE = use this hashtag to get seen over time in Twitter and beyond
RED = do not use this hashtag, your posts will disappear in the crowd
GREY = do not use this hashtag, very few people are following it or it is banned
HASHTAG COMPARISON
Select multiple hashtags to compare their stats.
HASHTAG SETS
Save hashtags in Hashtag Sets to reuse them again in the future.
