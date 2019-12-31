X

HASHTAG GENERATOR FOR PHOTOS

Great for Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube video cover photos, Twitter image attachments

and more! Select a photo from your phone to get hashtags based on the content of the image. Choose and copy the best ones to the photo caption or as a comment in the Instagram app.

HASHTAG GENERATOR FOR TEXT

Great for Instagram captions, Tweets, LinkedIn updates, Facebook updates and all social networks with hashtags! Paste or share a text of your post to RiteTag app to get hashtag suggestions based on its content. Instantly drill down to the best ones to copy/paste.

HASHTAG COLORS

Every hashtag on any screen is colorized to indicate if it's worth using:

RAINBOW = use this hashtag in Instagram only

GREEN = use this hashtag to get seen now in Twitter and beyond

BLUE = use this hashtag to get seen over time in Twitter and beyond

RED = do not use this hashtag, your posts will disappear in the crowd

GREY = do not use this hashtag, very few people are following it or it is banned

HASHTAG COMPARISON

Select multiple hashtags to compare their stats.

HASHTAG SETS

Save hashtags in Hashtag Sets to reuse them again in the future.

