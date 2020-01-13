All girls dream of being a rising superstar. Then there is the chance! In Rising Superstar A Girl's Dream Life Story, get the superstar beauty makeover as you have dreamed of. In this makeover game for girls, we have added tons of daily activities to become a superstar in the town. Start the day by wake up early morning and complete different morning activities like brushing teeth, take a bath & clean her bedroom in this cleanup game. Then it's time to pack your bag with necessary items to go to the princess salon in this beauty salon game. In this spa salon game, visit the salon & start with face spa for some rest and relaxation then clean up the face to get a glow. After that, makeup game will take you to the makeup view & choose the best accessories like eyeliner, eyelashes, earrings, necklace & much more to look like a superstar. In the next level, we include lots of sections like a pedicure game, feet nail art game & manicure game for getting amazing nails in shapes with this spa game. After completion of all the makeup activities, it's time for dressup game. Now the photoshoot game is on!! You need to choose the most popular fashionable dress-ups from tons of options & get ready for the photo shoot & click some amazing photos of the girl in this superstar fashion game. Finally, go for shooting & win the award of the superstar model girls game.

Become the superstar in the fashion world game and live the life of a superstar. Becoming a fashion superstar is not easy in this showstopper game. One girl wants to become a superstar and you need to help her in this fashion modeling game. Her journey has lots of different activities and tasks to complete in this life story game. Stay with this superstar girl throughout the journey of her dream.

# Key Features

- Waking up the rising fashion star

- Clean up the bedroom of the superstar

- Take a healthy breakfast

- Make healthy juice for the fitness

- Go to the gym regularly for perfect body shape

- Perform photoshoot on swimming pool

- Do spa salon activities like manicure, pedicure & nail art

- Give fabulous dress up and make up for the star

- Make her remember to take the necessary items before she leaves

- Popular fashion styles to choose from

- Help her to find her special rising superstar diary

- Easy to use the controls for girls of all ages

- Repair her car to reach the award show

- Find an appointment for going to the audition of becoming the superstar

- Become a superstar & pose for the cover of different magazines

