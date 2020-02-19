X

Rise Wars (strategy & risk) for Android

By ALLSOFTWARE (Anbal Len) Free

Developer's Description

By ALLSOFTWARE (Anbal Len)

Rise Wars is the best strategy, risk, conquest, and world domination game!

Get all the medals available, increase your military rank and improve your ranking to become the best world player.

Enjoy maps as Europe, North America, Pangea, Tamriel and classic World and submit your own maps and soon will be added to the game!

Play against your friends on one device or online, all for free! The game is designed for 2 to 6 players and supports both phones and tablets.

Customize your game with lots of options available. Take a risk and play with fog, high level of AI, or just invite your friends and try to beat them.

Available in many languages, help us improve by sending us your corrections and recommendations.

Download it now and rate it for the project to go forward! Thanks everyone for your help, and don't forget:

Risk it all, roll the dice, dominate and win!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 11.3

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 11.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
