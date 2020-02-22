X

Ringtones for OPPO Find X & r11 & r15 for Android

By SuperRingtones Free

Developer's Description

By SuperRingtones

We designed this ringtone app for OPPO mobile phone users. If you have an OPPO R11 phone, or OPPO R15 phone, or the latest OPPO Find X phone, Or other models of OPPO phone

, this app will be your best choice. It can give you the best ringtones, 2018 popular ringtones, great music and funny sounds, amazing magic effects, and loud 3D surround music.

If you are using a non-OPPO phone and you want to experience the latest OPPO Find X ringtone, you are welcome to download this app, It can provide OPPO Find X phone original ringtones and desktop wallpapers for you .

Introduce Features

1.Adopt advanced volume amplification technology to maximize volume while ensuring sound quality is not lost

2, We provide more than 100 best ringtones.

3, You can audition and download these ringtones.

4, Set the phone's default ringtone

5, Set as alarm ringtone Set

6, Set as SMS and notification ringtones

7, different ringtones for different contacts

language

Support various national and national languages, Traditional Chinese, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, English, Indonesian, German, Italian, Russian, French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Bengali, Turkish ......

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping