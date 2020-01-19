X

Ringtone Maker & Mp3 Cutter for Android

By ScieNext Free

Developer's Description

By ScieNext

Ringtone cutter is colorful, powerful and very quick music editor tool to make ringtone of your choice easily.

Make unlimited Ringtones for free with Ringtone maker and Mp3 cutter app.

This app cut or trim choosen part of any mp3/song/music and save them as your favorite ringtone.

This app is also one type of Music editor, Audio Ediotor, Ringtone cutter, Notification tone creator, Mp3 editor and alarm tone maker.

How to use Ringtone maker and Mp3 cutter app

1 Go to option of any music/mp3/song file and select edit to go edit mode

2 Select area to be chopped from your audio/mp3 file in edit mode

3 Save it as Ringtone/notification/as contact or as alarm.

Features:

cut music files that stored on phone and make ringtone.

Loaded with beautiful glossy themes

Recorder to record voice and edit it to make ringtone

Supports almost audio formats.

Assign ringtone to your contacts.

Browse media files via folder browser.

set as default ringtone, as alarm & as notification tone.

Access to cropped ringtones.

simple touch adjust to set starting and ending point to make ringtone.

waveform screen with zoom in and zoom out options.

Delete ringtone directly from app

Available Languages

Portuguese(Brazil), Spanish, French

feedbacks are welcome which can make this app more batter. we will make changes as per your feedback and suggestions.

join us for regular updates

http://facebook.com/com.scn

http://twitter.com/scienext

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.5

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping