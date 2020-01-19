Ringtone cutter is colorful, powerful and very quick music editor tool to make ringtone of your choice easily.

Make unlimited Ringtones for free with Ringtone maker and Mp3 cutter app.

This app cut or trim choosen part of any mp3/song/music and save them as your favorite ringtone.

This app is also one type of Music editor, Audio Ediotor, Ringtone cutter, Notification tone creator, Mp3 editor and alarm tone maker.

How to use Ringtone maker and Mp3 cutter app

1 Go to option of any music/mp3/song file and select edit to go edit mode

2 Select area to be chopped from your audio/mp3 file in edit mode

3 Save it as Ringtone/notification/as contact or as alarm.

Features:

cut music files that stored on phone and make ringtone.

Loaded with beautiful glossy themes

Recorder to record voice and edit it to make ringtone

Supports almost audio formats.

Assign ringtone to your contacts.

Browse media files via folder browser.

set as default ringtone, as alarm & as notification tone.

Access to cropped ringtones.

simple touch adjust to set starting and ending point to make ringtone.

waveform screen with zoom in and zoom out options.

Delete ringtone directly from app

Available Languages

Portuguese(Brazil), Spanish, French

feedbacks are welcome which can make this app more batter. we will make changes as per your feedback and suggestions.

join us for regular updates

http://facebook.com/com.scn

http://twitter.com/scienext