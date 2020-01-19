Ringtone Maker & MP3 Cutter is a free app that allows you to create ringtones, alarms, and notifications from your own audio files. It scans your phone for MP3, WAV, AAC (M4A) / MP4, 3GPP / AMR files and gives you powerful editing options to create your own music.

You can choose beginning and ending notes of your new ringtone by sliding arrows through the timeline of your music file, either by pressing Start and End to record the point, or by typing in time stamps.

Our app also allows you to set ringtones for your contacts, as well as removing or editing them later. Creating a perfect alarm or notification ringtone has never been easier with Ringtone Maker & MP3 Cutter.

Standard Features:

Play your music file and listen to it with our music player integration.

Filter through available music on your device using search bar or letter scroll.

Set any of your files as Ringtone, Alarm, or Notification without any edits.

Set as contact ringtone as well as edit any contact on your phone.

Delete and rearrange audio files like in a file manager.

MP3 Editing Features:

View a scrollable waveform representation of the audio file.

Play selected portion of the audio, including an indicator cursor and auto scrolling of the waveform.

Zoom in on the edit to get precise cuts of your favorite beat.

Edit MP3 tags like artist, album and year for cleaner.

Save your edited music file as Music, Ringtone, Alarm, or Notification file.

Additional Features:

Record new audio clip using our integrated voice recorder.

Share your files with friends and family