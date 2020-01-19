This Ringtone Cutter & Ringtone Maker is a perfect app for you. Users can trim the best part of the audio files and recordings of MP3, WAV, AAC, AMR, and most other music formats.

It is also called tone cutter, music cutter,mp3 cutter editor, providing powerful easy-to-operate functions to make sure everyone will create their specialized ringtones with our app.

A few steps to generate a nice ringtone:

1. Select mp3/music from your mobile or Recordings.

2. Select the area to be chopped from your audio.

3. Save as Ringtone/Music/Alarm/Notification, or assign it to a contact.

Application menu:

- View Library to find all audio files

- View Folders to see categories of files

- View Cropped to find the edited ringtones

- View Contact to assign ringtones to your contact call

- Click Recorder to begin to record anything you want to set as ringtones

Features include:

- Support mp3, Wav, Ogg, m4a, acc, FLAC, etc formats

- Free to manage your ringtone files. Delete, Edit, set as ringtone/Alarm/Notification Tone

- Zoom waveform to trim audio accurately, support gesture zoom

- Inbuilt music player for playing music clips any time

- Customize unique ringtone for every contact

- Share your audio files

Come and download this super popular music cutter. We guarantee you will have a good user experience.