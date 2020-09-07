Join or Sign In

Ringing Flashlight - Flash Alerts On Call & SMS for Android

By ProTools Studio Free

Developer's Description

By ProTools Studio

It is also best flash light notification alert app Android 2019 and whenever you receive a call or a text message, the flash will blink. With this app, you can regulate blinking frequency and can also disable / Enable Flash Alert in any with a simple click.

Flash Alert On Call allows you to blink the device's flash when you receive phone or SMS text or app notifications.

This feature can increase the convenience of the user or help the user with a disability.

Why should you use Flash alert for all notification ?

Support front flash and back flash. It will blink front flash notification for all. You can choose front flash notification or back flash .

Ringing flashlight when mobile phone receives a call .

Custom speed flash on call .

Custom speed sms alert flash or custom flash alert for all notification

Ringing flashlight when phone have incoming notification.

Common feature

- When you receive a call, new text message, the flash will blink.

- You can regulate blinking frequency.

- You can set up blinking with ON/OFF in detail.

- A StatusBar notification is arrived, the flash will blink.

- You can turn ON/OFF the feature over the device's status. (Ring, Vibrate, Silent, In an interactive state) (Pro)

- You can schedule DND when to start, when to end. (Pro)

- Super Flashlight

Advance:

Allow change speed of Ringing flashlight , easily to adjust speed of light to blink, blink frequency to be slow or fast

Custom speed Ringing flashlight

Custom speed sms alert flash and custom flash alert for all notification

Save battery with turn off flash when low battery, you can adjust the light turn on or turn off depend on battery.

You can set up the time to active the front flash notification on call.

Blinking frequency of call flash alert, flash notify can be regulated

sms alert flash help you never miss the Call or sms

If it helpful with you, Please give us 5*. Thank you for supporting

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
