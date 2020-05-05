The all-in-one client management app for beauty professionals and clients.

For stylists and beauty professionals, manage client bookings & scheduling with ease. For clients, set appointments with your favorite stylists in seconds.

FEATURES

FOR PROFESSIONALS:

* Accept payments via credit card

* Deposits, Cancellations, No Show fees

* Calendar view, daily and weekly

* Client management (unlimited number of clients)

* Promote with special offers (pushed to the clients)

* Offer tons of services (categories, services, costs, duration)

* SMS notifications (new appointments, confirm appointment, reminders 1, 3, 5, 10 days * before the appointment)

* Confirm, decline, reschedule appointments

* Working days, each day with start, stop, and pause

* Block out specific days (holidays)

* Portfolio page (build based on your profile and your pictures)

* Visits history, notes per visits, formulas you use for clients

* Notifications (emails, push notifications, SMS notifications)

* Activity reports

* Free app for all your clients, get booked when your clients install the app

* Refer, get referred by your clients, get new clients

* Before and after images

FOR CLIENTS:

* Take a look at the stylists calendar, find an opening and book. Its that simple.

* View portfolios of different stylists near you

* Appointment reminders so you never miss a meeting

* Get special offers from stylists

MULTI-LANGUAGE SUPPORT

Available now in English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese making it even more accessible for stylists across the globe. Finally an online appointment booking app in your own language.

GROW YOUR BUSINESS

The all-in-one online appointment client management system for beauty professionals, Ring My Stylist is perfect for:

- Hair Stylists

- Estheticians

- Makeup Artists

- Skincare Specialists

- Acrylic Nail Artists

- Hairdressers

- Fashion Designers

- Tattoo Artists

- Masseuses

- Image Consultants/Stylists

- Foot Masseuses

- Body Piercers

- Manicurists

- Eyelash Technicians

- Photo and Film Stylists

- Waxing Specialists

- Bridal Make-Up Specialists

- Laser Hair Removal Consultants

Expand your business and increase customer satisfaction by allowing clients to access your schedule online to easily book appointments. Whether youre a threading specialist or pedicure consultant, Ring My Stylist helps you stay organized and in control of your clientele 24/7.

With reminders for both clients and stylists, never forget when you have an appointment and book appointments for whenever you like.

PROFESSIONAL SUBSCRIPTION

For Stylists - Enjoy a free month trial. After the first month trial, the Subscription is auto-renewable which means that once purchased it will be auto-renewed every month until you cancel it 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. Duration of the subscription is 1 Month with a charge of $9.99 every month. View Terms of Use at https://www.ringmystylist.com/terms-and-conditions/

REVIEWS

"This is such a great app! If you are a stylist who is needing an app to book appointments, you care to the right one! Much love for this app!"

"I have been using the App for about 8 months. I have noticed my cancellations or missed appointments are almost, (almost) zero. "

Try it once and youll see how convenient and easy to use it is.

With intuitive features and dependable stability start growing your business and keep things organized to achieve your maximum potential.

Download Ring My Stylists now & take your stylist business to a new level!

Stay informed with news and articles from the beauty industry:

https://www.ringmystylist.com/news/

COMMENTS OR QUESTIONS? WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU.

We're always excited to hear from you! If you have feedback, questions, or concerns, please email us at https://www.ringmystylist.com/contact/