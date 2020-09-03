Rindle is a business process management application that enables growing teams to manage their processes, workflows, and tasks. Rindle provides the fastest way to manage your team's projects and processes.

Create a board - Boards house projects, workflows, and tasks.

Add rules - Use rules on your board, with powerful conditionals, to automate processes

Collaborate - Track progress and collaborate with your team

Enjoy the power of Rindle from wherever you are. Using this app you can:

* Receive push notifications

* Manage notifications

* View boards

* Manage tasks

* Collaborate on tasks

CREATE PROJECTS & TASKS WITH EASE

Our simple interface lets you create your teams projects, tasks, and workflows in seconds. Create an easy step-by-step process that everyone on your team can follow using popular kanban style boards.

PUT YOUR PROCESSES ON AUTOPILOT

Automations allow you to add rules to your boards and workflows that help you control your processes. Think of them as bots working for you tirelessly in the background, making sure your processes are followed and tasks dont fall through the cracks.

HAND OFF TASKS WITH CONFIDENCE

With Automations, you can automatically assign and notify team members when certain tasks are ready for them to take on. You can delegate assignments and rest easy knowing that Rindles Automations can help inform the right teams at the right time. Save days of productivity by using Automations to automatically alert and assign tasks to team members.

CREATE REPEATING PROJECTS AND WORKFLOWS WITH TEMPLATES

Do the same kinds of projects over and over again? Save yourself time by adding frequently-used tasks, comments, files, automations and more to a project template. No need to start from scratch each time!

and so much more

But dont just take it from us. Heres what some of our amazing customers have to say:

Finally, a tool that actually makes our lives easier!

Alisha J, Project Manager

Ive found Rindles Workflow Automations to be a HUGE timesaver, auto-completing pieces of my PM process and streamlining hand-offs for my team.

Claire Suellentrop SaaS Messaging & Conversion Expert

Before Rindle, our team felt disconnected and disorganized. From our very first project on Rindle we noticed we spent less time managing software and more time getting work done.

Brendan Elliot CTO, Sneaker Agency