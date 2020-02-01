+++ We guarantee: This Premium Version will never contain App Ads or InApp-Purchases. +++

Become a world champion in a realistic riding simulation!

Train your horse in show jumping, dressage and military to compete in prestigious tournaments. Take loving care of your champion in its stable only as a strong team you can win!

Players can build a trusting relationship with their mount. It is only as a well disciplined team that they will earn the opportunity to take part in challenging equestrian events. Grooming and scraping out the horses hooves belong just as much to the riders tasks as does careful, balanced feeding. Once they have a well groomed and contented horse, then the training can begin: speed, endurance and jumping strength are on the timetable. The aim is for both horse and rider to get themselves fit enough to enter challenging tournaments. They will then be able to prove themselves in the disciplines of Show Jumping, Dressage and Military. Riding Star offers a Hot-seat mode at this point, which then allows up to six players to have a ride, alternatively up to four riders can play as a team and go up against other nations or launch a Horse Swap challenge.

Will the dream team lift the world championship title?

Features:

A realistic and professional riding simulation

Master challenging show-jumping, dressage and military events

Train your horses speed, stamina and jumping power well

Look after your horse in the stable: Brush and stroke it, pick its hooves out or give it more food

Ride in hot seat mode with up to 6 players, compete in team play mode against other nations with up to 4 players or ride a different horse in the horse swap