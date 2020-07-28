Join or Sign In

Ride Elsa's Bike - Kids School Bicycle Fun Adventure for iOS

By Abdul Mateen Free

By Abdul Mateen

Have adventurous journey by riding Elsas Bike. Its Fun to ride through the town

Elsa received a new bike from her parents and went on an adventure trip on it. Help Elsa to complete this adventure trip. This game is full of outdoor activities and tone of challenges. Elsa encounters crazy surprises along the way - friendly cats, hot weather, starvation, muddy roads and more! So grab your bike and helmet up, its sure to be an unforgettable adventure. Its not a kids racing game. Its a simple learning game for kids where boys and girls get to play with equipment related to bike and also kids learn to do the bike maintenance.

Features:

> Decorate Elsa's bike! Choose from tons of baskets, water bottles ,pump air into the flat tire and more!

> Dress up Alex for the crazy bike ride!

> Meet Cats along the way! Clean her up and give her a bath!

> Care for Alex - make sure she has enough water, safety gear, and a towel!

> Solve challenging star puzzles and enjoy extra fun coloring pages!

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 5.1.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
