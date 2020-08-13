Join or Sign In

Rick Wallpapers Morty 4K&HD Wallpapers for Android

By wallpapers palace Free

Developer's Description

By wallpapers palace

Rick And Mority 4K&HD Wallpapers is designed for you fans of Rick Wallpapers Mority , in this application we provide Rick Wallpapers Mority with high quality images so that you are satisfied using our application

We made this Rick And Mority 4K&HD Wallpapers free for you so you only need to download and a 5 star rating so that we can keep the spirit of updating Rick Wallpapers Mority Art every day

Set As Many Background Just by One Click of your Favorite Cartoon Rick Wallpapers Mority Art

Amazing collection for Rick and Mority HD Wallpapers, Home Screen, lock screen and Background to set images as wallpaper on your mobile with very, very good quality.

You will definitely love this beautiful collection of Rick and Mority wallpapers Easy download and Free!

Features of Rick And Mority 4K&HD Wallpapers :

- Completely free for download

- Contain 100+ best quality wallpapers

- Save battery and resources on your mobile

- Simple and easy to use interface

- Easily set the image you like as wallpaper

- Optimized battery usage!

- Add your favorite wallpapers

- Share wallpapers

- Set wallpapers

- Simple and easy to use

- Download to your SD card

- Add photos you like to your favorites

How to Use Rick And Mority 4K&HD Wallpapers :

1. Select wallpaper from gallery.

2. Preview or Set image as wallpaper.

3. Click on download button or share with others.

4. Share wallpapers to social media like WhatsApp, Facebook etc

NOTICE :

This app contains images for which are believed to be in public domain. Please notify us immediately if you own rights and it will be removed

DISCLAIMER:

All the wallpapers in this app are under common creative license and the credit goes to their respective owners. These images are not endorsed by any of the prospective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.

So, what are you waiting for? if your front on to any issue please contact us at waledagha29@gmail.com or leave your issue in a comment below

DISCLAIMER:

This APP is made by fans, and it is unofficial. The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company. This app is mainly for entertainment and for all fans to enjoy these anime wallpapers. Support download anime live photo with size large

All contents have copyright and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

