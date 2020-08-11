Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Rice & Biryani Recipes in Malayalam for Android

By Namkeen's Free

Developer's Description

By Namkeen's

Malayalam Rice & Biryani Recipes App provides you the collection of best and various types of Indian Recipes In Malayalam Language.

This Application Provides most of Veg and Non-Veg Recipes describe in different Categories.

It is a very useful App for cooking lovers as well as new cooking Learner also. This app will use in your kitchen at any time.

Our Malayalam Recipes Book is Free app has the largest offline collection of Foods and Recipes.

There is a proper details(Ingredients, Directions, Images of item) for making good dishes.

Here you may get about 100 and more Rice & Biryani Recipes all over in different places.

It's show easy method to prepare all indian Pulao recipe. recipe are in Malayalam languages so easy to understand that how it's made.

Various list of Rice & Biryani are :

1. Chicken Biryani

2. Veg Biryani

3. Rice Biryani

4. Hyderabadi Biryani

5. Keema Biryani

6. Awadhi Mutton Biryani

7. Chicken Reshmi Biryani

8. Makhni Paneer Biryani

9. Calicut Chicken Biryani

10. Scheherazade Biryani | Fish Biryani

11. Murgh Ki Kachchi Biryani

12. Microwave Machchli Biryani

13. Handi Biryani

App Features :-

- You can access this whole app in offline(no Internet Connection required).

- Share recipes with friends and families using social app like Facebook, WhatsApp, etc.

- Easy to add recipes in your favorite list.

- Simple and easy

- Free for all

- All Rice & Biryani Recipe in Malayalam

....and many more are available.Now you can save a lot's of time and effort to find rice & biryani.

you can mark your favorite recipe and show in different folder because it's easy to make you find. No need to flip through dozen of cookbook or magazine pages.

Everything you need is right here in this app. These recipes are tested and true and won't let you down. This app are free for all time.

...so download and enjoy verity of rice & biryani.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now