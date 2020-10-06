This is an app preview for you to explore the way in which Ricardo is developing.

Not all features you love have made it into this preview yet, but stay tuned! And please, keep sending us your feedback, so we know what you love about this app and what youre still missing.

Buy and sell with the Ricardo Preview shopping app now on the biggest marketplace and in the best online shop in Switzerland. Whether for new or used items, flea market bargains or second-hand offers from CHF 1, with us you are always protected as a buyer or seller. Buy and sell used or new products easily and securely online. Sign up now and become part of the largest Swiss online shopping community. Get the Ricardo shopping app now!

WHY USE RICARDO?

Whether for new or used items, with over 1.5 million offers from private sellers or merchants you will always find what you are looking for

We have more than 3 million members! That's why youll definitely find a buyer, seller or collector for your antique furniture or other antiques, coins or stamps

Find great bargains! Many auctions start from just CHF 1

Thanks to our buyer and seller protection you are protected at all times

With auctions you get higher prices for your items

Our auction format ensures excitement because you can determine the price yourself

YOUR ADVANTAGES

1. Save money!

Ricardo is not like other classified and shopping apps. Filter by auctions from CHF 1 and find great bargains, cheap offers and amazing deals in our online auction house.

2. Buy and sell wherever and whenever you like!

On our marketplace you can buy and sell around the clock. The Ricardo shopping app lets you access more than 1.5 million offers at any time while on the move. As a seller you have a constant overview of your auctions.

3. Act sustainably and locally!

Buying and selling items locally is not only good for your wallet, but also for the environment. Act ecologically, avoid waste and unnecessary new purchases. Buy second-hand garden furniture or a coffee machine nearby. Sell your used bike, furniture, books or computer locally in your neighbourhood.

4. Find antique or rare items!

Are you a hunter and collector who likes flea markets? Youve come to the right place at Ricardo: antiques, collectibles, vintage and rare items, coins, stamps and models, youll find them all on Switzerlands largest marketplace.

5. Dont miss a single offer!

With the Ricardo shopping app you can save searches, articles or sellers. Then well send you push notifications as soon as we find new products such as second-hand clothes, furniture, cameras or the used car of your choice. That way, you wont miss any of our exciting offers and bargains.

6. Buy and sell securely!

A legally binding purchase contract is established through purchases and sales on our marketplace, and thanks to ricardo.ch buyer and seller protection, you are protected at all times when selling and buying online.

ABOUT US

Ricardo is a long-established Swiss company that has been on the market for over 20 years. We are the only major online auction house in Switzerland. We offer more than 1.5 million products and have more than 3 million registered buyers and sellers.

DO YOU HAVE ANY FEEDBACK?

We can only get better if you help us. Do you have any requests, feedback or suggestions for improvement? If so, send an email to apps@ricardo.ch or use the feedback button in our new app!

You can also find us here:

Customer service in Switzerland: tel.: 0900 950 950 (Mon - Fri: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; CHF 1/min; waiting loop free of charge)

A free help form is available at www.ricardo.ch!