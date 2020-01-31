Rhythm with Tabla & Tanpura is an innovative app that lets you sing or practice songs anywhere, anytime. Just select the taal and sing along with the rhythm. Its a handy tool for every singer, composer or a dancer. The beats have the flavour of real tabla and tanpura, giving an Indian classical feeling.

The beat counter helps to sing or practice with ease. The vibration with every beat adds an added layer of sense while singing. We like to make things simple, hence controlling the volume of tabla and tanpura can be done with the help of a single slider, same goes for the tempo. Tabla bols are highlighted in a karaoke like style that helps new learners and tabla enthusiasts.

* Hassle-Free

* Easy to use

* Must have for every singers, composers and dancers

* Beautiful tone of manual tabla and tanpura

Features:

* List of 10 taals (In Premium version you get 62 taals)

* 1 Tanpura Kharaj (In Premium version you get 18 tanpuras)

* C# scale (In Premium version you get 12 scales)

* Instrument's pitch fine tuner.

* Tempo range from 20 - 720

* Beat counter

* Vibrate on Beat (can be turned off from settings)

* Karaoke style tabla bol highlighter

* No time limit, continues playing even when the screen is turned off

* Settings page lets you control vibration, screen awake and taal name sorting preference

Taal List in Free Version:

* Ada Chautal - 14 beats

* Dadra - 6 beats

* Ektaal - 12 beats

* Jhaptal - 10 beats

* Kaherwa - 8 beats

* Matta - 9 beats

* Pancham Sawari - 15 beats

* Rudra - 11 beats

* Rupak - 7 beats

* Tintal - 16 beats

Taal List in Premium Version:

* Ada Chautal - 14 beats

* Ada Dhumali - 8 beats

* Adha - 16 beats

* Adi - 8 beats

* Ank - 9 beats

* Bhajani - 8 beats (4 Variations)

* Brahma - 14 beats

* Champak Sawari - 11 beats

* Chanchar - 10 beats

* Chautal - 12 beats

* Dadra - 6 beats (9 Variations)

* Deepchandi - 14 beats (2 Variations)

* Dhamar - 14 beats

* Dhumali - 8 beats

* Ektaal - 12 beats

* Farodast - 14 beats

* Gaj Jhampa - 15 beats

* Garba - 8 beats (2 Variations)

* Jhaptal - 10 beats

* Jhumra - 14 beats

* Kaherwa - 8 beats (11 Variations)

* Matta - 9 beats

* Pancham Sawari - 15 beats

* Pastu - 7 beats

* Punjabi - 7 beats

* Rudra - 11 beats

* Rupak - 7 beats (2 Variations)

* Surfaktal - 10 beats

* Tapa - 16 beats

* Tewra - 7 beats (2 Variations)

* Tilwada - 16 beats

* Tintal - 16 beats (3 Variations)

* Vilambit Ektaal - 12 beats

* Vilambit Tintal - 16 beats

* Vishwa - 13 beats

Tanpura in Premium Version:

* Kharaj

* Komal Re

* Re

* Komal Ga

* Ga

* Ma

* Teevra Ma

* Pa

* Komal Dha

* Dha

* Komal Ni

* Ni

* Sa

* Komal Re High

* Re High

* Komal Ga High

* Ga High

* Ma High

Scales in Premium Version:

G, G#, A, A#, B, C, C#, D, D#, E, F, F#

Note:

Google Play accepts only Credit Cards & Net Banking in India, we have no control over the payment method. So for any issues contact Google Play.

You can now recharge your Google Play Account using Paytm and Freecharge