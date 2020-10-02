Join or Sign In

Rhodes Collection Hotels & Resorts for iOS

By iKefalonia App

Developer's Description

By iKefalonia App

With an enviable location right on the beach, Cactus Hotel *** and Aquarium View Hotel **** offer comfortable accommodation and high-end facilities to please even the most demanding. Bathed in natural light, and enjoying open, airy and inviting spaces, the resorts evokes a sense of living in the moment. Relish in the invigorating Mediterranean summer breeze, the beaming sunlight, endless beaches and of course the unique culture of the island of Rhodes.

Nestled on the northernmost part of the island, where the earth meets the sea and the views are endless towards the horizon, Cactus Hotel *** and Aquarium View Hotel **** offer a vacation haven in Rhodes, as seafront resorts and your ultimate getaway just a few minutes away from the beautiful and bustling town of Rhodes.

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
