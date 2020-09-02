Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Rhode Island Lottery Pro:Best lotto algorithm ever for Android

By Xmaxsoft $3.49

Developer's Description

By Xmaxsoft

Now the most advanced super algorithm for Rhode Island lottery games is in this app.

Main features:

All 7 lottery games are available in one app.

Increase your chances to win the jackpot with highly specialized algorithms developed with high mathematics.

It is fast and easy for use.

Optimised and small app size.

No complicated keys and combinations.

You can handle everything with just one button.

Here are the games:

1. Keno

2. Lucky for Life

3. Mega Millions

4. Powerball

5. The Numbers Midday

6. The Numbers Evening

7. Wild Money

Notes:

The app you use definitely does not guarantee winning any lottery game or making money in any way. All responsibilities and risks belong entirely to the person using the application.

This app is designed with a special algorithm to predict lucky numbers in various lottery games. However, it is for entertainment purposes only and does not guarantee monetization. It also does not recommend playing lottery and lotto games for money. The operations to be performed by the user via this application are completely under the user's responsibility and can never be associated with the application developer.

For detailed information, you should read our privacy policy and contract sections on our website. Everyone who uses the app is deemed to have read, understood and accepted the terms written in the contract.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now