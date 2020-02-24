X

Retro Game World (classic emulator games GBA/PS..) for Android

By Retro Game Heaven Free

Developer's Description

By Retro Game Heaven

Easy-to-user, universal emulator (nes/snes/gba/md/32x/n64/ps/arcade) with huge game library.

Zero configuration, ready-to-play, over 15k+ games

Support the following game console/handheld/platforms:

NES / Nintendo Entertainment System

GB / Nintendo Game Boy

GBC / Nintendo Game Boy Color

GBA / Nintendo Game Boy Advance

SNES / Super Nintendo

N64 / Nintendo 64

SMS /SEGA Master System

Genesis / SEGA Genesis

MD / SEGA Mega Drive

GG / SEGA Game Gear

SCD / SEGA CD

S32X / SEGA 32X

Arcade

PS / Sony PlayStation

What's new in version 1.7.2

Release February 24, 2020
Date Added February 24, 2020
Version 1.7.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 32
Downloads Last Week 0
