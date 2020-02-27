Cook delicious meals and desserts from all over the world in this FREE addictive time-management game! With a choice of 19 unique locations, from Desserts and Fast Food to an Oyster Bar and Oriental Restaurant, you will be able to practice your skills in a variety of settings and cooking techniques. Use more than a hundred ingredients to cook several hundred tasty dishes. Try all the possible kitchen appliances, from coffee makers and rice cookers to pizza ovens and popcorn makers. Decorate your restaurants to attract more clients. Make your own freebies, such as cookies or cupcakes, to make your customers experience more personal and memorable just like in real life! Upgrade your kitchen and produce an even greater variety of dishes. Oh, and did we say that this game is as addictive and as engrossing as fever?

Features:

* More than 400 dishes to cook using 150 ingredients

* 19 unique locations: Fast-Food, Bakery, Chinese, Pizza, Seafood, Indian, Breakfast Caf, Sushi Bar, Ice Cream Shop, Paradise Cocktail Bar, Corn Dog Van, Caf Mexicana, House of Crab, Sports Bar, Sunset Waffles, Smokey Grill BBQ, Italian Buffet, Salad Bar, Aloha Bistro. More locations are on the way!

* More than 400 levels to complete

* Hundreds and hundreds of upgrades for your kitchen appliances and interior