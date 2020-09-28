Join or Sign In

Resonance (Let's Resonate) for iOS

By The Resonance Labs Free

Developer's Description

By The Resonance Labs

Resonance (Let's Resonate) is a social network music player app. Build your music network on Resonance and discover and share music with friends.

Resonance works with music on your device and also supports streaming through Apple Music subscriptions.

MUSIC FEED

Resonance Music Feed features popular music in your network. The music feed algorithm searches your friends' music activity, filters and ranks the music by relevance and displays it as your personalized music feed. Tune in to the musical inspirations in your social network and customize who to follow!

SHARE MUSIC

Send songs and playlist to your friends - help them celebrate special occasions, get musical inspiration, wish them a nicer day or to simply start a musical conversation!

CELEBRATE MUSIC WITH FRIENDS

Celebrate music with friends on Resonance with features such as hearts, comments, resonances, reshares and sing alongs. With the comments functionality, you are incharge of the conversation - have a casual discussions about music with friends or heated debates on music. Hearts music from friends and resonate and reshare music in your network. With these different signals, Resonance Music Feed helps you discover popular music in your social network with higher degree of relevance.

SING ALONGS

We've all had moments when a song's lyrics tugs at our hearts, strikes a relevant chord or is just plain apt for an occasion! Now with Resonance, Sing Along these songs with friends and discover what friends are Singing Along!

FRIEND SEARCH

We all have people that inspire us - With friends search, zero in on the musical influencers in your network to be inspired!

SEARCH MUSIC

Search in Resonance searches for music in the Apple Music library - a library that is 60 million songs strong. You can be sure that your favourite music is a click away - simply search and play!

RECOMMENDATIONS

Resonance elevates the day to day music experience with curated music Recommendations, from handpicking new releases to statistical algorithms to determine popular music. Resonance shares themed playlists for events such as GRAMMYs, Valentine's Day, Super Bowl - you can be sure you'll stay in tune with music from events. With Resonance, you'll never miss a beat!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.8

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 2.2.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

