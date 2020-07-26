Join or Sign In

Resell - Buy & Sell Streetwear for iOS

By S431 Free

Developer's Description

By S431

Resell is a Buy & Sell Streetwear Marketplace. We're proud to announce a FREE marketplace for fashion enthusiasts around the world.

Buy & Sell Locally for FREE - Turn Your Closet into Cash.

Resell is 100% free and doesnt charge sellers a fee for listing their items. We don't take a percentage of our users' sales either. No strings attached.

List an item using your phone or tablet in as little as 30 seconds.

Know who youre dealing with through reputation and safety features.

Browse local items with thousands of new postings daily.

Message buyers and sellers securely from within the app.

Build a reputation with your unique seller profile page.

Browse items by image and sort by category or location.

Join thousands of people using Resell across the country.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

